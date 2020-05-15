Sections
GhIPSS, HPS partner to launch payment solutions GhQR, Proxy Pay

Friday 15 May 2020 14:31 CET | News

Global PSP Hightech Payment Systems (HPS) has partnered with Ghana-based subsidiary Ghana Interbank Payment and Settlement Systems (GhIPSS) to launch GhQR and Proxy Pay platforms.

According to IBS Intelligence, GhQR enables banks, wallet providers, and fintech companies to interact through QR codes, while helping both merchants and consumers in accepting and securing payments. Therefore, GhQR allows consumers to achieve instant payments for goods and services from different sources like cards, mobile wallets, bank accounts by scanning a USSD Code provided by their PSP on a smartphone, while merchants can receive payments directly into their chosen accounts via a static or dynamic QR code.

On the other hand, Proxy Pay enables a customer of a financial institution (Individual or Corporate) to register an alias/proxy identifier (phone number, email address, nickname, or social media handle) to represent their bank account number. Consequently, the service links individual customers’ phone number to a bank account, allowing instant payments by just typing in the phone number instead of the 13-digit account number. 

