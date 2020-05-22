Sections
News

GCash to help taxis shift to cashless payments in Philippines

Friday 22 May 2020 15:00 CET | News

The Department of Transportation has announced that the Philippines-based mobile wallet GCash will provide taxis with cashless payments system in Manila.

According to ABS CBN News, the cashless payments will help limit direct physical contact between drivers and passengers, thus reducing the chance of spreading COVID-19. Besides, GCash is also offering PowerPay+, a solution designed for taxi operators, which allows distribution of salaries, allowances, and commissions to employees and members nationwide.

Overall, regarding transportation, public utility vehicles can operate in reduced capacity and with strict health protocols, including the use of cashless payments, in areas under general community quarantine or GCQ. Moreover, the government also takes into consideration the use of payment platforms Squidpay, PayMaya and Beep, among others, to forge a cashless payments system.

In recent news, GCash has partnered with PayMongo to provide an expanded mobile payments platform for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the country.


Keywords: GCash, cashless payments, Philippines, mobile wallet, PowerPay+, COVID-19, Squidpay, PayMaya, Beep
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: Philippines
