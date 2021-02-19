|
News

GCash launches QR code-based money transfer feature

Friday 19 February 2021 15:40 CET | News

GCASH has launched QR on Demand, a new feature that allows users to send and receive money using personal QR codes.

Via QR on Demand’s Send via QR feature, user can scan or upload other members’ QR codes, eliminating the need to enter mobile numbers manually or running the risk of transferring the funds to the wrong account.

The Receive via QR feature allows users to generate their own personal QR code that can be used to accept transfers. Using this feature, the GCash number is not publicly shared.  Furthermore, the code does not expire, allowing other users to use the same QR code to send money multiple times.


More: Link


