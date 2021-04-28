Fiserv, PayPal enable businesses to accept QR code payments

Under the deal, SMBs using Clover and large enterprises leveraging the Carat omnichannel commerce ecosystem from Fiserv will now be able to accept payments via PayPal and Venmo through QR codes presented at the POS. Consumers will be able to initiate payments by scanning the QR code with their PayPal or Venmo app, and will receive a digital receipt.
Fiserv will also enable PayPal and Venmo payments via QR code at venues throughout the US. The Phoenix Suns Arena will be among the first venues to enable the capability via Bypass point-of-sale software from Fiserv and Clover devices located throughout the arena.
