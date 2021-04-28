|
Fiserv, PayPal enable businesses to accept QR code payments

Wednesday 28 April 2021 14:39 CET | News

Fiserv has announced a new deal with PayPal, enabling businesses of all sizes across a range of industries to support QR code payments.

Under the deal, SMBs using Clover and large enterprises leveraging the Carat omnichannel commerce ecosystem from Fiserv will now be able to accept payments via PayPal and Venmo through QR codes presented at the POS. Consumers will be able to initiate payments by scanning the QR code with their PayPal or Venmo app, and will receive a digital receipt.

Fiserv will also enable PayPal and Venmo payments via QR code at venues throughout the US. The Phoenix Suns Arena will be among the first venues to enable the capability via Bypass point-of-sale software from Fiserv and Clover devices located throughout the arena.


Keywords: Fiserv, PayPal, QR code, mobile payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: United States
