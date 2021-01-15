|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

First Bank of Nigeria launches the Virtual Payment Card

Friday 15 January 2021 14:43 CET | News

First Bank of Nigeria has launched the Virtual Payment debit card.

The FirstBank Virtual Payment Card aims to be an alternative to cash and cheques, providing features such as the ability to block and unblock the card, reset and change the PIN, check the statement at the user’s convenience. The card is designed to be linked to either an operative or an e-wallet account.

The card can be created via the bank’s digital channels, FirstMobile or Firstmonie Wallet applications. Customers can download the card, activate it, and then perform transactions, without requiring users to visit a physical branch of the bank.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: First Bank of Nigeria, product launch, Nigeria, Africa, FirstBank Virtual Payment Card, mobile payments, e-wallet, virtual card
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: Nigeria
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like