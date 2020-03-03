Sections
News

FIME launches Smartspy+

Tuesday 3 March 2020 12:16 CET | News

FIME has launched its new Smartspy+ solution to support the adoption of contact and contactless transaction technologies for payments, transport and access control.

Upgraded portability and performance allow product developers and system integrators to check, debug and validate their products wherever they are. This accelerates time to market for smart cards, NFC tags, ePassports, mobile devices and readers by identifying interoperability issues easily.

FIME enables its customers to bring user friendly solutions to the payment and transport markets.


