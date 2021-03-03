|
Fidesmo Pay partners with Cembra to launch in Switzerland

Wednesday 3 March 2021 13:49 CET | News

The Sweden-based payment service provider Fidesmo Pay has announced a European expansion and has partnered with Cembra Money Bank to enter the Swiss market.

Fidesmo provides the payment service Fidesmo Pay, meaning that customers with a Cembra payment card can connect this card to a Fidesmo Pay-supporting wearable and make contactless payments. Switzerland-based wearable technology partners have already gotten involved and will soon launch smart products based on Fidesmo Pay. 

Several apparel brands sell wearables that endorse Fidesmo Pay, which can be bought online or in brick-and-mortar shops. When ordering the wearable, the payment card is easily and securely connected online, and once received, it is activated for payments via the Fidesmo app.


