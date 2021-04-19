Fibank launches Fitbit wearables payment option

This project resulted from a partnership between Fibank, Fitbit, and Visa. Fitbit Pay is currently available on Fitbit Sense, Fitbit Versa Family of Smartwatches, Fitbit Ionic, Fitbit Charge 4, and Fitbit Charge 3 Special Edition. On the Android or iOS Fitbit app, users can simply add their Fibank-issued Visa cards to their Fitbit wallet.
To make payments, customers press and hold the left side button until their Fibank card can be seen on the device's screen. Users must then hold the device near a payment terminal until a payment confirmation appears. During device setup, a PIN is chosen by the user for added security. Visa's tokenization technology makes e- and m-commerce payments secure by replacing user accounts with a unique digital identifier or ‘token’ used specifically for each device, meaning account and card details are never shared. According to a Visa representative, the company aims to unlock the potential of wearables and offer more payment convenience through this partnership.
