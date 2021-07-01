|
Fibank enables Fitbit payments for Mastercard users

Thursday 1 July 2021 14:42 CET

Bulgaria-based First Investment Bank (Fibank) has announced enabling its customers to make contactless payments with Fitbits using their Fibank-issued Mastercard cards.

Fitbit Pay allows customers to add their debit or credit cards to compatible Fitbit wearable devices. Users can then make payments at contactless POS terminals without having to show their card. To make payments, customers must add their Fibank cards to the Fitbit digital wallet. Fitbit Pay is currently available on Fitbit Sense, Fitbit Ionic, Fitbit Charge 4, and Fitbit Charge 3 Special Edition.

In the Fitbit app on Android or iOS, users can add their Fibank-issued Mastercard cards to their Fitbit wallet. To make payments, consumers press and hold the left side button until their Mastercard can be seen on the device's screen, then hold the device near a payment terminal until a payment confirmation appears. A protected PIN is chosen by the user during device setup to create an additional layer of security.


Keywords: product launch, POS, IOT, Mastercard, contactless payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: Bulgaria
