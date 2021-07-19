|
News

Fibank customers can now use Visa cards with Google Pay

Monday 19 July 2021 13:57 CET | News

Bulgaria-based Fibank has announced that its customers can now digitise their Visa debit or credit cards using the Google Pay service.

Via this payment method, users can make contactless payments at POS in physical stores, make in-app purchases using Android apps, or card payments at online merchants.

Fibank’s Google Pay service is using Visa’s tokenisation technology. This technology replaces sensitive payment account information found on payment cards, such as the 16-digit account number, expiration date, and security code, with a unique digital identifier that can be used to process payments without exposing actual account details.


More: Link


