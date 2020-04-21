Sections
Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Facebook to roll out mobile payments service in Indonesia

Tuesday 21 April 2020 14:48 CET | News

Facebook has partnered with three Indonesia-based fintech companies to release a mobile payments service in the country, according to South China Morning Post

Facebook Pay allows users across the company’s various platforms, including WhatsApp and Instagram, to make payments without exiting the app. Three local companies had approached Bank Indonesia to ask about a tentative approval for a payments partnership with Facebook.

The three e-wallet operators are GoPay, owned by the Indonesia-based ride-hailing company Gojek, the state-backed LinkAja, and the fintech startup OVO, which is owned by the Indonesia-based conglomerate Lippo Group and backed by the Singapore-based riding-hailing company Grab, as reported by South China Morning Post.

 


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Facebook, Indonesia, mobile payments, fintech, WhatsApp, Instagram, Bank Indonesia, e-wallet, Gojek, GoPay, LinkAja, startup, OVO, Lippo Group, Grab
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: Indonesia
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more






Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like