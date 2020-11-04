|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

FAB, Visa partner to offer Tap to Phone solution to UAE merchants

Wednesday 4 November 2020 15:21 CET | News

First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) has partnered with Visa to bring the Tap to Phone mobile acceptance solution to UAE merchants.

The solution will enable merchants to accept contactless payments via their Android smartphones. The payment service will be available to merchants and institutions across various sectors, including groceries and food delivery services, in-store queue-busters at retail chains, medical facilities, schools, hotels, and government entities.

In recent news, Visa has launched the Tap to Phone feature in 15 markets, with plans to expand to the US.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: FAB, Visa, UAE, MENA, partnership, Tap to Phone, mobile payments, contactless payments, merchants
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: United Arab Emirates
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like