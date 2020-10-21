|
ExxonMobil to launch contactless pay-at-pump feature

Wednesday 21 October 2020 14:47 CET | News

ExxonMobil has announced a new contactless payment solution that uses NFC technology and QR codes for mobile payments.

The payment method will be rolled out in stations across the US by the end of 2020 and will allow customers to ‘point and pay’ using their smartphones.

Drivers can tap their smartphone to scan the QR code to pay. Then, the customer authorises payment using Apple Pay, Google Pay or the Exxon Mobil Rewards+ app and selects the fuel grade. 

Another payment method introduced by ExxonMobil in 2020 is Amazon’s ‘Alexa Pay for Gas’.


Keywords: ExxonMobil, US, payments, pay-at-pump, QR, NFC, mobile payments, product launch, contactless payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: United States
