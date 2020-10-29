|
expressPay rolls out myQR service for cashless payments in Ghana

Thursday 29 October 2020 15:21 CET | News

Ghana-based fintech expressPay has launched the myQR cashless payment service.

The platform can be used by anyone with a mobile wallet or bank account to make transactions without physical interactions. Users can set up the QR code to make or receive payments, within 60 seconds.

Individual or business users can log onto www.myqr.express and generate a custom QR code, which can be physically displayed at their premises or on social media. To make a purchase, customers must scan the QR code using the payment app. Once the code is scanned, the transactions are carried out instantaneously. The merchant will then receive a notification that indicates a successful payment.


