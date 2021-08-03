|
EVO Payments acquires payment gateway Anderson Zaks

Tuesday 3 August 2021 15:06 CET | News

US-based payments company EVO Payments has announced the acquisition of Anderson Zaks, an UK-based omnichannel payment gateway.

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. Founded in 1997, Anderson Zaks enables card acceptance through its relationships with independent software vendors (ISVs) across the UK, Ireland, and Continental Europe. 

The gateway, which supports most leading POS terminal devices, drives payment acceptance for merchants in key retail verticals, including hospitality, pharmacy, venues, ticketing, and general retail, among others. Anderson Zaks currently services the ticketing needs of some of the UK’s most renowned music, cultural, and sporting events for digital payment acceptance.


Keywords: product launch, contactless payments, mobile payments, mPOS
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: United States
