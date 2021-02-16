|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Emirates reveals touchless check-in kiosks

Tuesday 16 February 2021 14:53 CET | News

Emirates has upgraded its 16 self-check-in and 32 self-service bag drop kiosks recently installed at Dubai International airport.

This initiative aims to allow passengers contactless control of the machines from mobile devices. The airline launched the kiosks in September 2020 to enable customers to check in, receive their boarding pass, choose seats on board, and drop off their bags. Now the kiosks have gone touchless, thus reducing the wait times for customers during peak periods, Business Traveler USA reveals. 

Moreover, via the kiosk, passengers can also make payments for extra purchases, such as additional baggage allowance. The self-check-in kiosks are available to customers traveling to all destinations except the US, Canada, China, India, and Hong Kong, as these destinations require additional measures.



More: Link


Keywords: United Arab Emirates, check-in kiosks, touchless transactions, product upgrade, payments, mobile payments, Dubai
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: United Arab Emirates
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





