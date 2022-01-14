|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Elo launches mobile computer with built-in payment capabilities

Friday 14 January 2022 14:24 CET | News

Provider of Android-supported interactive devices Elo has announced the addition of the M60 Pay handheld computer.

The new device focuses on payments to augment retail, hospitality, and entertainment businesses to accept payments in store or on the go, wherever customers are located. The M60 Pay computer can transform from a mobile to a fixed POS solution. The optional docking station, expansion module, and touchscreen monitor allows the computer to become a fixed counter-based point-of-sale terminal.

The device has a buit-in EMV, magnetic stripe reader, and NFC for cards with chips, stripes, and digital contactless payments. It is designed to last a full shift with its 12-hour battery life, and its rugged design is built to endure commercial use.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: mobile payments, product launch, contactless payments, POS, EMV, NFC
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like