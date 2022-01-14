Elo launches mobile computer with built-in payment capabilities

The new device focuses on payments to augment retail, hospitality, and entertainment businesses to accept payments in store or on the go, wherever customers are located. The M60 Pay computer can transform from a mobile to a fixed POS solution. The optional docking station, expansion module, and touchscreen monitor allows the computer to become a fixed counter-based point-of-sale terminal.
The device has a buit-in EMV, magnetic stripe reader, and NFC for cards with chips, stripes, and digital contactless payments. It is designed to last a full shift with its 12-hour battery life, and its rugged design is built to endure commercial use.
