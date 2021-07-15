|
ELEMENT partners with Sparkassen-Finanzgruppe

Thursday 15 July 2021 14:21 CET | News

Germany-based cloud-based insurance company ELEMENT has announced partnering with the Sparkassen-Finanzgruppe to secure girocard payments with Apple Pay for online purchases. 

The digital buyer protection for Apple Pay payments with the girocard in apps and online offers to cover purchases up to a value of EUR 25,000. With every girocard payment with Apple Pay, customers automatically receive this buyer protection at no additional cost.

Sparkasse card numbers are not stored either in the mobile device or on the Apple servers during use. Instead, a unique device number is encrypted and stored in the secure element of the device. Every app or online purchase is secure, as authentication takes place either via Face ID, Touch ID, or the device's code.


