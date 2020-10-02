|
EE, Square to help UK SMBs securely accept contactless mobile payments

Friday 2 October 2020 08:57 CET | News

EE, part of BT Group, has announced its partnership with Square to help UK SMBs securely accept contactless mobile payments, anytime anywhere.

Available now, the partnership will give EE’s small business customers access to a free Square Reader, with fee-free processing on their first GBP 1,000 of card transactions in person, online or over the phone. With Square, customers can accept touch-free payments in-person and online.

Square’s research reveals that fewer than one in four payments are being made in cash – approximately half of pre-COVID-19 levels – as businesses and consumers alike look for contact-free ways to pay.

EE small business customers can:

  • sign up to Square in a few minutes and accept payments the same day;
  • create a professional, free online store with Square Online;
  • take orders over the phone and send invoices to get paid fast;
  • pay only when you process payments (1.75% for all in-person transactions including Visa, Mastercard and American Express, 2.5% for keyed in and online transactions);
  • get paid next business day as standard to optimise cash flow.

The offer is part of BT’s recently launched Small Business Support Scheme. This scheme sees the company support the UK’s 5.8m small businesses through the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond, via a range of new measures aimed at helping small businesses to boost their connectivity, cash flow and confidence.


