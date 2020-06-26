Edenred Romania launches Apple Pay mobile payments for digital meal vouchers

Edenred Romania issues Ticket Restaurant branded cards and tickets for almost approximately 1,300,000 employees in Romania, and 1 million of them opted for digital meal vouchers on cards. apple payMeal vouchers digital payments through Apple Pay include enrolling the Edenred Ticket Restaurand card within the Apple Pay Wallet app. The eligible devices for these payments are iPhone SE, iPhone 6 and updated versions, iPad Pro, iPad Air 2, iPad Mini 4, iPad Mini 3 and iPad 2017, as well as all versions of Apple watches.
Ticket Restaurant users can make mobile payments via Apple Pay by simply approaching their Apple device by the contactless POS terminals available in the Edenred merchants network. For merchants, the new service does not involve any additional developments or investments. Edenred Ticket Restaurant card users made over 31.64 million transactions to partnered merchants in 2018, with 83% more than 2017, when there were registered 17.24 million transactions.
