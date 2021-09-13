|
ECOMMPAY launches payments solution to support the travel industry's Covid recovery

Monday 13 September 2021 13:42 CET | News

UK-based payment service provider ECOMMPAY has launched Timeline, a payment technology integrated through API and allowing instant payments for the travel industry.

Timeline helps reducing the money lost from ‘no shows’, reducing the risk of chargebacks, enabling contactless payments, and eliminating the need for paper authorisation forms. 

The interface is intuitive: the dashboard shows order details, total amount due, what has been paid, when the booking was last modified and by whom, as well as the payment status. Payment links are customisable and supported in multiple languages, offering travel businesses more control of their incoming monies.

Among the benefits of this technology are one-click payment links, branded payment page and e-mails, payments scheduling, 3DSecure processing, contactless payments, competitive pricing, and dedicated account manager.


Keywords: mobile payments, product launch, API
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: United Kingdom
