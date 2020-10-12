|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

du, Amazon to offer recharge service for pre-paid mobile users in UAE

Monday 12 October 2020 15:01 CET | News

Dubai telecom provider du has partnered with Amazon to launch a new service for recharging the pre-paid mobile balance.

du customers can now recharge their pre-paid mobile balance through the Amazon.ae mobile app on Android and iOS, or the desktop and mobile browser via www.amazon.ae.  

Customers are required to select the mobile recharge option on the Amazon app or website, enter their mobile number, and complete the transaction electronically via debit card, credit card, or with an  Amazon.ae Gift Card. Alternatively, when recharging on behalf of a friend or family member, customers can enter the phone number and the desired recharge amount.

The service is available in English and Arabic languages on Amazon.ae.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: du, Amazon, UAE, mobile, payments, debit and credit cards
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: United Arab Emirates
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like