Discovery Bank introduces virtual cards and contactless payment service Discovery Pay

Monday 30 November 2020 10:30 CET | News

South Africa-based Discovery Bank has introduced virtual cards and the Discovery Pay contactless payment service.

The new bank cards were launched simultaneously with the Discovery Pay service, which allows the bank’s clients to make payments without the need for banking details. They can make payments to any of their smartphone contacts who are active on the Vitality programme.

Users can have multiple virtual cards and can select the types of transactions they want to use each card for. Discovery Bank has informed that clients can add as many virtual cards as they need.

Every virtual card has its own unique card number, expiry date, and card verification value. If customers use their virtual card exclusively for online payments, they can reduce their physical card’s online purchase limit to zero for additional security.


Keywords: Discovery Bank, product launch, South Africa, Africa, virtual cards, Discovery Pay, contactless payments, online purchases, P2P payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: South Africa
