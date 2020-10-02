|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

DIMOCO notifies German MNOs Telefónica Germany, Telekom and Vodafone as payment agents

Friday 2 October 2020 09:12 CET | News

DIMOCO has announced the notification of the mobile network operators Telefónica Germany, Telekom and Vodafone as payment agents.

Since January 2018, MNOs are obliged to operate under the telecommunication exemption of PSD2 regulation, entitling them to only process digital goods, ticketing, parking and charities, but restricts them to extend the billing of goods and services outside the telecommunication exemption. The agreement enables Germany-based MNOs to process payments of goods and services under DIMOCOs payment license, enabling them to process payments for goods and services outside this exemption.

DIMOCO currently obtains 210 MNO connections in 48 countries, covering 90% of Europe. Since 2016, DIMOCO operates under its payment license, granted by the Austrian Financial Market Authority (FMA) and passported into all EU member states.

Telefónica Germany, Telekom and Vodafone have been the first to recognize the potential of the agent model partnership with DIMOCO and the market opportunities under this model. 

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: DIMOCO, Telefónica Germany, Telekom, Vodafone, carrier billing, payment license, telecom
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: Germany
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like