DIMOCO notifies German MNOs Telefónica Germany, Telekom and Vodafone as payment agents

DIMOCO has announced the notification of the mobile network operators Telefónica Germany, Telekom and Vodafone as payment agents.
Since January 2018, MNOs are obliged to operate under the telecommunication exemption of PSD2 regulation, entitling them to only process digital goods, ticketing, parking and charities, but restricts them to extend the billing of goods and services outside the telecommunication exemption. The agreement enables Germany-based MNOs to process payments of goods and services under DIMOCOs payment license, enabling them to process payments for goods and services outside this exemption.
DIMOCO currently obtains 210 MNO connections in 48 countries, covering 90% of Europe. Since 2016, DIMOCO operates under its payment license, granted by the Austrian Financial Market Authority (FMA) and passported into all EU member states.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
World Trade Center
F-Tower 3rd Floor
Strawinskylaan 381
1077 XX Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2020 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions