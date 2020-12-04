|
News

Denver RTD, Lyft partner to offer new mobile fare payment method

Friday 4 December 2020 15:34 CET | News

The Denver Regional Transportation District (RTD) has partnered with Lyft to offer riders a new mobile fare payment option via the Lyft app.

The partnership will allow Lyft users to pay for RTD tickets. App users can search and compare routes, identify nearby bus and rail connections in addition to Lyft vehicles and scooters, purchase multiple tickets using any credit or debit payment method currently enabled in Lyft, and save unused tickets for up to 45 days. When they’re ready to ride, customers can view all available purchased tickets and activate them with one tap.

Riders can continue to buy tickets through RTD’s Mobile Tickets app and other ticketing platforms such as Uber.


More: Link


