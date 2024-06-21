Delta Air Lines partners with Elavon to deliver iPhone tap-to-pay

US-based air travelling company, Delta Air Lines, has recently announced a new partnership with Elavon, a wholly owned subsidiary of US Bank to provide tap-to-pay payment options for iPhone users.
By introducing the tap-to-pay option, Delta flight attendants will easy bypass managing a separate card read, which often comes with additional challenges such as keeping it charged or maintaining connectivity. Flight attendants will be equipped with airline-issued iPhones they already use for other business-related activities, including checking seat assignment and providing upgrades. The introduction of tap-to-pay function will facilitate the payment process both for passengers and for the crew by enabling contactless payments via iPhones. The overall customer experience is set to be improved, while data will remain private and secure, and the allocated time for the entire payment process will decrease.
Moreover, as previously mentioned, the technology will be available to all US domestic flights operated by Delta Airlines and will allow customers to make purchases via multiple options, including contactless debit or credit card, iPhone or Apple watch, or digital wallets.
Elavon is one of the largest payment processors globally and is fully owned by US Bank. It provides end-to-end payment processing services to over 1.3 million customers across North America (Canada and the US) and Europe. Elavon is also a reputed provider in hospitality, healthcare, retail, and public sector/education and its innovative payment solutions drive country-wide digitalisation and solve pain-points for businesses of all sizes.
At the same time, Delta Air Lines is one of the major US-based airline group headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. In 2023 alone, Delta states that is served more than 190 million customers and operated nine domestic hubs.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
