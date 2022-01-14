|
DCT Abu Dhabi signs MoU with PayBy for a cashless entertainment sector

Friday 14 January 2022 13:58 CET | News

The Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT) has signed a MoU with PayBy to achieve a cashless, contactless payment system across the retail, tourism, and hospitality sectors.

In support of the UAE government’s vision to create a secure financial ecosystem for merchants and consumers, and its drive towards digital transformation across all sectors, PayBy’s widely accepted, user-friendly platform will now be in use across hotels, malls, and other tourism establishments.

Financial transactions on PayBy are protected by technologies, including an AI-based fraud management system to detect unauthorised activities, which is PCI-DSS compliant. By offering security to guests’ payments at participating establishments and entities across the emirate, PayBy will support Abu Dhabi’s efforts to be a tourism destination equipped with digital infrastructure, according to the press release. With the current global concerns around hygiene and safety, the use of PayBy’s system will also play a role in minimising touch points across the emirate.


Keywords: contactless payments, digitalisation, mobile payments, artificial intelligence, fraud management, PCI DSS, fintech
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: United Arab Emirates
