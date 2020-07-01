Sections
News

Cubic, Moovit partner to deliver mobile solution for public transit agencies

Wednesday 1 July 2020 13:45 CET | News

Public transport fare reading and payment systems company Cubic has partnered with Moovit to deliver a mobile solution to public transit agencies.

According to Intelligent Transport, Cubic will integrate Moovit’s MaaS APIs with Cubic’s Traveller App to include service alerts, nearby transit service lines, multimodal trip planning, and real-time arrival information to help public transit agencies. Therefore, the partnership will facilitate travel experience, while providing Cubic’s mobile payment and ticketing capabilities.

Moreover, Cubic and Moovit have also signed a broader strategic agreement to enable further exploration and collaboration, intending to bring additional MaaS offerings to public transit agencies around the world, Intelligent Transport reported.

More: Link


Keywords: Cubic, Moovit, mobile payments, MaaS, API, Cubic Traveller App
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: World
