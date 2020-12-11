|
CRED launches new payment method CRED Pay

Friday 11 December 2020 13:06 CET | News

India-based credit card bill payment app CRED has launched its new payment method, CRED Pay for members on select merchant platforms.

CRED Pay offers members one-click checkout using the credit cards saved in the CRED app. The new payment system has been developed in partnership with Razorpay and Visa. CRED Pay is integrated with Visa Safe Click, a new product by Visa that eliminates the need for an OTP and CVV for transactions under USD 27.

The merchants that participated in the CRED Pay programme include The Man Company, Man Matters, Epigamia, Damensch, and Vahdam Teas.


Keywords: CRED, CRED Pay, Razorpay, Visa, product launch, India, Asia, mobile payments, credit cards, online payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: India
