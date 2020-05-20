Sections
News

Contactless and mobile payments use increases in Croatia, survey reveals

Wednesday 20 May 2020 15:35 CET | News

A Masterindex survey regarding habits in using financial services has revealed an increase when it comes to the use of contactless and mobile payments in Croatia.

The data is based on Matercard’s Masterindex survey, conducted on a sample of around 1,000 banking service users in Croatia, aged between 18 and 55. 

According to Croatia Week, the data reveals that the use of mobile payments has increased by 6%, compared to 2019. Additionally, other forms of mobile phone services are used more as well, such as checking the account balance (done by more than 70% of respondents), paying via texts (around 70%) and via mobile banking (60%). 

Moreover, around 70% of respondents are interested in online payments via mobile phones, while interest in certain mobile payment forms is also increasing: 60% of respondents want to pay at POS terminals with their phones, and 63% want to use online card payments via mobile apps.


More: Link


Keywords: Masterindex, survey, Croatia, contactless payments, mobile payments, mobile banking, POS
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: Croatia (Hrvatska)
