Concept International cooperates with Tidypay

Friday 7 May 2021 14:34 CET | News

The Germany-based value-added distributor Concept International has announced cooperating with the Norway-based payment specialist Tidypay for handheld tills with contactless payment functions.

Tidypay’s software and interface technology enables Concept to offer a Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI-DSS)-certified payment function for China-based IoT company Sunmi’s mobile Android checkouts. The partners are starting with the mobile phone cash register ‘Sunmi P2 Lite’, which can now accept contactless payments by means of EC, credit cards and smartphones in handheld and mobile phone format. The German market only offers a few mobile cash registers, due to very high security requirements, according to pressebox.de.

German mobile retailers and shop operators can now use Sunmi’s contactless payment function. POS resellers receive a PCI-DSS-compliant plug-and-play solution on which only the individual Android POS software has to be installed. The handheld cash register Sunmi P2 Lite uses Android 7.1 as the operating system and offers a barcode scanner and an NFC interface, via which contactless card and mobile phone payments can be made. The handheld cash register Sunmi P2 Lite with integrated payment card reader is available from Concept International. 


Keywords: partnership, IOT, payment processing, contactless payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: Germany
