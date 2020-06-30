Sections
News

Comviva introduces mobile recharge app for telco industry

Tuesday 30 June 2020 12:28 CET | News

UK-based digital solutions provider Comviva has launched the PreTUPS Direct Selling Agent application. 

The mobile application enables subscribers to recharge the prepaid mobile connections of other subscribers and earn incentives or cashbacks. The Direct Selling Agent application is the latest feature of PreTUPS, an electronic recharge and voucher management platform, which has been deployed by over 60 telecom operators in more than 45 countries.

Using the PreTUPS Direct Selling Agent application, telecom operators can enroll subscribers as direct agents. After the enrollment, subscribers are on-boarded as direct agents and can act as full-fledged retailers and begin transacting. The direct agents can purchase stock from the telecom operator online and pay via digital channels, such as cards or digital wallets. Once the stock is purchased, the direct agents will receive incentives or cashback. Once the stock is available with them, the direct agents can recharge the mobile connection of their family, friends and acquaintances. 


