Commercial Bank of Kuwait gets mobile payments moving with Thales

The system offers CBK customers the possibility secure contactless payments, on their smartphones. A tokenization process allows the secure digitalisation of debit and credit cards on Android handsets, protecting users’ personal data against fraudsters.
To get access to this service, CBK customers just have to download CBK mobile banking application on their Android smartphones and register their payment cards securely in the mobile application. In just few seconds the payment cards are set at disposal in the app, in their digital versions, ready to be selected and used for purchases. The app, which also integrates Thales Gemalto SDK (Software Development Kit), can then be used as a mobile wallet to make swift and straightforward payments at contactless points of sales.
