News

Cogni to support Apple Pay and Samsung Pay

Friday 20 March 2020 15:24 CET | News

The new digital banking platform, Cogni, has announced it will support Apple Pay and Samsung Pay.

Cogni is a tap-to-pay Visa card and also an app, which, according to iMore, is supposed to offer no-fee digital banking accounts with no account minimums, free cash withdrawal at approximately 55.000 ATMs, free P2P transactions, virtual and physical debit cards, the ability to create single-use debit cards to protect from fraud and hidden recurring fees. Additionally, it provides multiple funding options, such as cash deposits through Visa Redylink, in-app check deposits, direct deposits, and ACH Transfers.

Besides Apple Pay and Samsung Pay, Cogni has confirmed that it will support Venmo, Paypal, and Square.

More: Link


