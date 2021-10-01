|
Coda Payments announces acquisition of BAASH

Monday 18 October 2021 15:15 CET | News

Singapore-based payment service provider Coda Payments mobile esports platform BAASH.

According to the release, BAASH will be integrated into Coda’s existing platform that currently operates in 17 markets across the world with over 100,000 players taking part in competitions on the platform.

As a result, Coda Payments will expand its existing portfolio of gaming products. This includes the provider’s esports tournament platform Codashop Global Series (CGS). Financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Founded in 2011, Coda Payments enables content providers with solutions to monetise their products, allowing users to make purchases through several methods including bank transfers and card payments.


