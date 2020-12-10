|
Cloud gaming service Antstream and Fortumo launch global carrier billing partnership

Retro-gaming streaming service Anstream and Fortumo have launched a global direct carrier billing partnership.

According to the press release, gamers can now subscribe to Antstream and access more than 1000 games by charging the purchases to their mobile phone bill or prepaid SIM card. The first market launched for Anstream users is Poland where 11 million subscribers of the telco Play can pay for the service through their mobile operator bill. 

Moreover, through a single connection to Fortumo’s platform, Antstream received global access to the direct carrier billing capabilities of mobile operators connected to Fortumo. This enables Antstream to roll out the payment method at scale, instead of integrating and launching mobile operators one by one. 

Furthermore, carrier billing provides two advantages to digital content merchants over bank-based payments: payment reach and better conversion. In regions with low credit card ownership (such as Asia, MENA, and Eastern Europe) carrier billing is used by merchants to reach new paying users who don’t own a credit card for online payments.  

On the other hand, in regions where credit card ownership is high (such as Western Europe) carrier billing provides a simpler checkout flow. Instead of filling out forms or logging into accounts, users are able to complete payments by simply confirming them with a PIN code. This results in a shorter checkout flow for carrier billing compared to other online payment methods, increasing payment conversion and revenue for digital content merchants. 


