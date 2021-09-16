Clickatell and Visa's Cybersource launch 'Chat 2 Pay'

Chat 2 Pay is a way for businesses to offer payments and transactions to consumers in chat. This partnership will allow Cybersource to deploy Chat 2 Pay with a pay-by-link capability that allows businesses to provide consumers the convenience of contact-free payments via text messaging and chat channels on mobile phones, including chat apps.
Now, consumers can ask a retailer to send a payment request, make the payment, and receive acknowledgement, all from chat channels on a mobile device. Chat 2 Pay additionally meets the needs of sellers and shoppers who expect the convenience of their already trusted and favourite chat apps to converse and transact with businesses.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2021 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions