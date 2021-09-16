|
Clickatell and Visa's Cybersource launch 'Chat 2 Pay'

Thursday 16 September 2021 14:59 CET | News

Clickatell, a US-based chat commerce platform, has announced a partnership with payment and fraud management platform Cybersource to deliver chat commerce and contact-free checkouts.

Chat 2 Pay is a way for businesses to offer payments and transactions to consumers in chat. This partnership will allow Cybersource to deploy Chat 2 Pay with a pay-by-link capability that allows businesses to provide consumers the convenience of contact-free payments via text messaging and chat channels on mobile phones, including chat apps.

Now, consumers can ask a retailer to send a payment request, make the payment, and receive acknowledgement, all from chat channels on a mobile device. Chat 2 Pay additionally meets the needs of sellers and shoppers who expect the convenience of their already trusted and favourite chat apps to converse and transact with businesses.


More: Link


