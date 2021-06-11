|
Claro Argentina joins DOCOMO Digital to introduce direct carrier billing

Friday 11 June 2021 14:44 CET | News

Mobile phone operator Claro Argentina has partnered with DOCOMO Digital, the integrator of digital app stores, to facilitate direct carrier billing (DCB), within the Samsung Galaxy Store.

According to a press release from the mobile phone operator, the subscribers now can purchase digital services (applications, games etc.) on the Samsung Galaxy Store via their top-up balance (in the case of prepaid users) or via billing on the phone receipt as an additional charge (in the case of postpaid users).

According to DOCOMO Digital's whitepaper on the Latin American digital ecosystem, cited by developingtelecoms.com, less than half of Argentinians have a bank account and thanks to the widespread mobile internet access, mobile phones are increasingly being used to make mobile payments, conduct online transactions, and pay bills. In addition, 40% of adults in the country made or received digital payments. Argentina's ecommerce market will expand by 83% between 2018 and 2022, reaching USD 19.2 billion, the study says.


Keywords: partnership, direct carrier billing, mobile payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: Argentina
