Cheddar users get cashback on Just Eat deliveries

The new collaboration will see Cheddar users earning up to 4% cashback on every purchase made through Just Eat, with the cashback available in the app’s balance within 7 days. App users can redeem their cashback at any time, depositing it directly into their bank account.
This news follows a recent social media poll run by Cheddar, which asked followers to vote for the favourite food delivery brand they’d like to see join the app. Just Eat came out on top, winning 51% of votes, compared to Uber Eats (27%) and Deliveroo (21%).
Cheddar users can earn up to 20% retail cashback on the app, online and in-store at some of their favourite retailers. Unlike other cashback platforms, Cheddar’s free app requires no link clicks or codes from users. One simply connect his existing bank accounts to the app to easily earn while spending and lets savings build up.
At Cheddar, they’re making payments better for everyone, creating an ecosystem independent of legacy cards and rules. Their instant payments platform has many benefits to consumers and businesses and enables secure payments with one’s existing UK bank account; authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.
Just Eat is an online food delivery marketplace. Headquartered in Amsterdam, the company is focused on connecting consumers and partners through its platforms. With 680,000 connected partners, Just Eat offers consumers a wide variety of food choices.
Just Eat has rapidly grown to become a popular online food delivery marketplace with operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Netherlands, Canada, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Poland, Slovakia, Spain, and Switzerland.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
