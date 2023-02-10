Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Cheddar users get cashback on Just Eat deliveries

Friday 10 February 2023 13:48 CET | News

UK-based cashback and payments app Cheddar has partnered with food delivery brand Just Eat to offer cashback on any order made through Just Eat.

 

The new collaboration will see Cheddar users earning up to 4% cashback on every purchase made through Just Eat, with the cashback available in the app’s balance within 7 days. App users can redeem their cashback at any time, depositing it directly into their bank account.

UK-based cashback and payments app Cheddar has partnered with food delivery brand Just Eat to offer cashback on any order made through Just Eat.

How will users obtain cashback?

This news follows a recent social media poll run by Cheddar, which asked followers to vote for the favourite food delivery brand they’d like to see join the app. Just Eat came out on top, winning 51% of votes, compared to Uber Eats (27%) and Deliveroo (21%).

Cheddar users can earn up to 20% retail cashback on the app, online and in-store at some of their favourite retailers. Unlike other cashback platforms, Cheddar’s free app requires no link clicks or codes from users. One simply connect his existing bank accounts to the app to easily earn while spending and lets savings build up.

What does Cheddar do?

At Cheddar, they’re making payments better for everyone, creating an ecosystem independent of legacy cards and rules. Their instant payments platform has many benefits to consumers and businesses and enables secure payments with one’s existing UK bank account; authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

More about Just Eat

Just Eat is an online food delivery marketplace. Headquartered in Amsterdam, the company is focused on connecting consumers and partners through its platforms. With 680,000 connected partners, Just Eat offers consumers a wide variety of food choices.

Just Eat has rapidly grown to become a popular online food delivery marketplace with operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Netherlands, Canada, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Poland, Slovakia, Spain, and Switzerland.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: mobile payments, cashback, partnership, delivery, bank account
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Cheddar, Just Eat
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more

Cheddar

|

Just Eat

|
Discover all the Company news on Cheddar and other articles related to Cheddar in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like