|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Certegy launches new mobile payments solution

Thursday 2 September 2021 08:03 CET | News

Certegy, a US-based fintech company, has announced its new MobilePay solution for merchants to accept checks at any location.

The MobilePay app authorises the payment, converts it to an electronic ACH, and deposits the payment remotely into the merchants’ bank account. The MobilePay app is available for both iOS and Android phones and tablets via the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. Once the merchant has the app downloaded and enters their credentials, they can accept payments on-the-go within minutes.

Leveraging the BankPay platform, MobilePay enables Certegy’s verification and risk management allowing merchants to accept consumer payments at the point of service. With over USD 2 billion in BankPay ACH transactions annually. In addition to lower cost, merchants can also leverage Certegy’s Warranty programme, guaranteeing full reimbursement for returned transactions.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: mobile payments, merchant, ACH
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like