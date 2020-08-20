CAT launches rideCAT mobile ticketing app with Masabi

Masabi has partnered with Collier Area Transit (CAT) to launch a new mobile ticketing application for riders using CAT’s services.
The mobile ticketing app, called rideCAT, offers an upgrade to current ticketing options by enabling riders to purchase and display tickets directly on their smartphones anywhere and at any time.
This new service is part of helping to make riding transit as safe as possible by removing the need for passengers to handle cash, physical tickets or interact with ticketing infrastructure. rideCAT is available for download from Google Play and the App Store. Passengers can also buy tickets online using the new web portal and either push them to a mobile device or print them at home.
Riders using CAT’s mobile ticketing app, powered by Masabi’s Justride fare payments platform, can pay for tickets using a credit or debit card or via Apple Pay. Once purchased, passengers simply activate their tickets on their phones prior to boarding and scan the barcode on the new onboard validation units which have been installed across CAT’s bus services.
As part of the project, 26 new validation devices have been installed across the bus network. Passengers scan their dynamic and encrypted mobile passes on the devices when boarding the bus, with an audible beep and a colored screen identifying the ticket as valid for use. These validation units will help speed up boarding times making riding services faster and safer by enabling contactless fare payment and validation.
The validation units are powered by Masabi’s Justride Inspect software and also read NFC and contactless EMV technology, giving the agency the flexibility to turn on Account-Based Ticketing and other account-based tokens, if required.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
World Trade Center
F-Tower 3rd Floor
Strawinskylaan 381
1077 XX Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2020 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions