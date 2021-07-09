Cardstream, Swipen bring Google Pay into their ecommerce offering

According to the press release, the initiative comes as mobile devices became the most popular platforms for ecommerce since 2020. Therefore, Swipen now provides merchants with Google Pay integration, simplifying the purchasing process for android users and helping to protect against payment fraud.
The Google Pay mobile app allows customers to securely store card data within their android device so that payments may be quickly made online, in-store, or within apps. Along with the increased protection for customers, merchants benefit from a substantial reduction in fraudulent attacks.
Cardstream is a PCI DSS Level 1 compliant provider of payment solutions. The company continues to build a global network of more than 400 acquirers, alternative payment methods, shopping cart platforms, and fraud providers – all accessed via a single integration.
Besides, Cardstream supports all worldwide currencies and all major card schemes in over 120 countries for its current portfolio of 100+ Reseller Partners and their 18,000+ merchants.
