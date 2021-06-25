|
Bux partners GrabPay to expand its cashless capabilities

Friday 25 June 2021 13:25 CET | News

Bux, a Philippines-based payment platform, has partnered with GrabPay to expand its cashless capabilities and provide its users with another digital payment option.

According to The Manila Times, the partnership allows Bux merchants to accept payments through GrabPay, ensuring the safety of the merchants and their customers during the payment process. Bux is an end-to-end payment gateway for ecommerce that offers low transaction fees in the market. In over a year, Bux expanded its payment options from over-the-counter to online banking, e-wallets, and credit and debit card payments.

Furthermore, thanks to GrabPay's security settings that employs automated rules, AI machine-learning models, and teams of risk analysts to detect, analyse, and guard against suspicious activities, Bux customers can have more peace of mind when doing transactions. 

Additionally, the digital wallet is equipped with Grab PIN and biometric authentication that must be entered prior to any changes on device and location, updates to user's profile information, transferring to banks, and additional activities that could compromise the user, The Manila Times reported.


Keywords: GrabPay, partnership, e-wallet, merchants, mobile payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: Philippines
