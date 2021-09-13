|
bunq partners with Paysafe to enable cash deposits for digital banking

bunq, a Netherlands-based mobile banking platform, has partnered with Paysafe to provide customers with access to cash services.

The international roll-out of the partnership between Paysafe and bunq, which starts with 21 European countries, facilitates secure cash deposits via the bunq mobile app. After selecting Paysafecash as the top up method in their app, the customer chooses how much cash to deposit into the account and generates a barcode for the transaction.

The deposited amount will show on the bunq balance. Paysafecash is available at around 190,000 payment points in 29 countries (including the US and Canada), providing a network for bunq customers in the 21 countries where the service has been activated.


