Boost now supports DuitNow QR payments

Friday 26 March 2021 13:09 CET | News

Malaysia-based e-wallet Boost has announced that it is now part of the PayNet Real Time Retail Payment Platform and that it now supports DuitNow QR.

DuitNow QR is Malaysia’s national QR code standard established by Payments Network Malaysia under Bank Negara Malaysia’s Interoperable Credit Transfer Framework.

The DuitNow QR functions is a standardised and unified QR code that offers a cashless and contactless way of shopping for e-wallet users. This extends to Boost merchants as well as they only require one QR code in order to accept ashless and contactless payments from users of any participating e-wallets in the PayNet ecosystem.


Keywords: Boost, DuitNow QR, QR code, mobile payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: Malaysia
