News

Boost eWallet no longer allows users to cash out to bank accounts

Wednesday 20 May 2020 14:55 CET | News

Malaysia-based e-wallet Boost has completed its scheduled wallet upgrade which offers a larger wallet size of up to aprox. USD 1,100.

Users will be able to spend up to USD 13,800 per annum. However, its cash-out option to bank accounts is no longer available from 18th May 2020 onwards.

Prior to the latest changes, Boost is the only provider among the top 3 eWallet players that allows you to transfer funds to a local bank account. This was only available for Premium Wallet users and Boost charges a fee of 2% for each transfer. With the new wallet update, Premium Wallet users are still able to transfer money but only between Boost Wallets.


Keywords: Boost, e-wallet, Malaysia, Asia, APAC, Pemiul Wallet, money transfer, mobile payments, mobile money transfer,
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: Malaysia
