|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Bolt integrates with Concur Expense

Tuesday 14 September 2021 13:45 CET | News

Bolt, an Estonia-based mobility company, has announced the integration of the Concur Expense solution to help companies centralise, track, and manage their transportation.

Bolt Business addresses the transportation needs of companies and helps them control, manage, and centrally pay for their team's work rides through ride-hailing and scooter rental services. Companies can track their transportation spending on personal, team, and company levels. Bolt Business portal administrators can set spend policies, review the entire team's ride usage and centralise expenses, while the employee can get a ride whenever needed via Bolt app. 

Concur Expense integrates an organisation's expense data into one solution, providing greater visibility into spend data through a simplified process. The automated upload of work ride receipts to the company's SAP Concur account will allow business travellers and companies to save time and improve budgeting and forecasting. Bolt is now available in the SAP Concur App Center.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: product upgrade, mobile payments, Bolt
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: Estonia
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like