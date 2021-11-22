|
Boku's mobile payment network to enter Thailand

Monday 22 November 2021 12:30 CET | News

The US-based mobile payments fintech Boku has announced its expansion of its M1ST mobile payments network in Thailand.

M1ST made its Thai market debut by integrating two of the country’s most popular mobile wallets, Rabbit LINE Pay and TrueMoney.

M1ST counts for over 330 payment methods and is available in 90 countries and, with the expansion on the Thai market, it will reach over 30 million new customers. The addition to Boku’s M1ST network strengthens its aim to provide global retailers access to new generation of mobile consumers in the Southeast Asian market. 

According to JP Moran, over 80% of total online sales in Thailand are placed via mobile devices, while mobile wallets are used in 23% of all transactions. Its total mobile wallet penetration is projected to reach 63% by 2025, offering customers their preferred alternative payment methods for online shopping.

