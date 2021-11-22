Boku's mobile payment network to enter Thailand

M1ST made its Thai market debut by integrating two of the country’s most popular mobile wallets, Rabbit LINE Pay and TrueMoney.
M1ST counts for over 330 payment methods and is available in 90 countries and, with the expansion on the Thai market, it will reach over 30 million new customers. The addition to Boku’s M1ST network strengthens its aim to provide global retailers access to new generation of mobile consumers in the Southeast Asian market.
