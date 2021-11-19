|
Boku extends its M1ST Payment Network into Thailand

Friday 19 November 2021 08:20 CET | News

US-based mobile payments network Boku has announced the expansion of its M1ST into Thailand, with the addition of two mobile wallets, TrueMoney and Rabbit LINE Pay.

TrueMoney and Rabbit LINE Pay join the M1ST Payments Network, which includes 330+ payment methods in 90 countries, reaching 5.7 billion payment accounts. Combined, the M1ST Payments Network reaches over 30 million consumer accounts in Thailand.

This enables global merchants to unlock access to millions of mobile-first consumers. According to J.P. Morgan, 82% of all online sales in Thailand were conducted from mobile devices, with mobile wallets being used in 23% of all transactions. Thailand is one of the fastest growing mobile payments markets in the world, with mobile wallet penetration projected to reach 63% by 2025, compared to credit card penetration lower than 10%, according to Boku.


