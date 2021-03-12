Boku, DAZN launch mobile payments for NTT Docomo in Japan

According of the press release, thanks to the initiative 80 million NTT Docomo subscribers can now purchase DAZN subscriptions with just their phone number. DAZN is the rights holder for Japan’s J-League soccer and NPB baseball leagues, whose seasons have just begun, as well as Formula One that starts on 28 March and the Premier League.
Furthemore, with this launch, DAZN can now accept mobile payments from nearly all mobile subscribers in Japan, including NTT Docomo, Softbank, Y!Mobile, au, and UQ Mobile.
These initiatives form part of the DAZN for Operators programme, through which DAZN collaborates with TV and telecoms operators to provide improved streaming experiences for sports fans and generate new revenue streams and value for partners.
